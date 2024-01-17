MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Marlin is currently under a boil water notice.

The City said in a statement on Tuesday night that its Public Works Department has received numerous reports regarding low water pressure on various streets. Crews were working to identify and address the source of this issue. The City’s Fire Department also assisted.

The City soon issued an update, saying that due to no water and under 20 PSI of operating pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. This includes hygiene and drinking purposes. The City says children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

The City says water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes in order to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, and then boiled for two minutes.

People can also buy bottled water or get water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking or hygiene purposes.

The City believes the extreme cold and frozen lines are the issue. Crews are searching for leaks throughout Marlin.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Richard Cohrs or Public Works Director Scott Fornash at 254-883-3371.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.