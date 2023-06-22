MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – Marlin high school’s controversial graduation was held tonight. One month ago, only 5 students were eligible to receive their diplomas. Today — all 38 graduates walked the stage.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was involved in the graduation audit process.The school decided to postpone graduation until today to give students adequate time to complete coursework and make up absences, and it seems that plan was successful.

As of today, 38 students have met graduation requirements outlined by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). Before the students walked the stage, school leaders reminded them this is not the end of their journey of success.

“It’s a beginning. Whatever you do from here on, you have to show a full ambition. What is it that you want your life to look like? ” says guest speaker Aya Fubara Eneli.

Eneli gave the new graduates one final assignment. It’s to follow the acronym A.C.O.R.N. – A for ambition. C for courage, O for optimism, R for responsibility, and N to never give up.