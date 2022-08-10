Falls County, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas DPS Troopers say a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car ended with three people dead in Falls county.

It happened on US 77, near Burlington, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Raul Julian Ramos of Waco was going north on 77 when it left the right side of the road. They say Ramos overcorrected and slammed into a 2021 Freightliner going south.

The collision forced both vehicles off the road and the Toyota burst into flames. Ramos, his 24-year-old wife Abigail Marie Ramos, and their three-year-old daughter Lilith all died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.