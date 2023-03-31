Chilton (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place late Friday afternoon. They tell FOX 44 News there are multiple fatalities.

The crash happened on northbound Hwy 77 near Chilton. Witnesses say the crash involved a compact car and a pickup, which ended up rolling over onto its roof.

The crash shut down the highway for several hours. When FOX 44 News arrived at the scene, there were more than have a dozen DPS and fire department vehicles at the scene.

Texas Troopers told FOX 44 News that more details about the deadly crash might be released on Saturday. We will update this report then.