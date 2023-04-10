Marlin, Tx (FOX44) – One man was critically injured on Monday morning when he tried to pass a tractor-trailer rig on the right.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said it happed about 7:04 a.m. on State Highway 6 – just north of Marlin. Investigating troopers said the Kenworth semi was preparing to make a right turn near FM-2307 – when the driver of a Dodge Nitro tried to pass on the right shoulder.

The Kenworth crashed into the side of the Dodge, causing it to rollover.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco with critical injuries.