FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin.

During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams of crack cocaine, some marijuana, and a semi-automatic pistol.

Raphael Desmond Buhl. (Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Raphael Desmond Buhl, of Rosebud, was arrested and charged on multiple counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Buhl has been booked into the Falls County Jail.

Falls County Sheriffs Deputy also made another traffic stop around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday. At that time, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center began receiving 911 calls in reference to a vehicle traveling South in the Northbound lanes of State Highway 6.

Deputies intercepted the vehicle North of St. Pauls Church Road on Highway 6 and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver of the vehicle attempted to go around the patrol units, prompting the officers to initiate a tactical vehicle intervention to prevent a head on collision with oncoming traffic.

Jonathon Duron. (Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

Once the vehicle was immobilized, deputies made contact with the driver, identified as 35-year-old Jonathon Duron, of Waco, who was then arrested for charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies found what they suspect to be methamphetamine in Duron’s car and concluded that he was driving while intoxicated. Marlin Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Duron was transported to Falls Community Hospital, and upon release was booked into the Falls County Jail.

Courtesy: Falls County Sheriffs Office