Marlin, Tx (FOX 44) – Two major streets in downtown Marlin were blocked Thursday morning as firefighters battled a blaze in a building near downtown.

The Live Oak and Coleman Streets were closed to traffic after the fire broke out in a building west of the hospital area in the 200 block of Coleman.

Additional firefighters from departments in surrounding communities were assisting the Marlin Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Travelers were advised to avoid the downtown area.

This is the third fire in the downtown area in recent years.