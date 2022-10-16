MARLIN, Texas (Fox 44) — Officials say a downtown business is destroyed after it caught fire Sunday morning around 8:30.

“It’s sad because I wish all these old buildings could be preserved,” Marlin resident Beth Scruggs said.

Marlin fire chief, Justin Parker, said an off duty fire fighter noticed smoke coming out of The Fluffy Unicorn – a business that sells custom t-shirts.

“We responded promptly, got on scene, had a large concentration scope toward the rear of the building, stretched hoses, had connections, started getting water,” Parker said.

Scruggs has memories of the building. She says it used to be a grocery store, and her great uncle built it.

“Back in the day, when I was young, and we go grocery shopping, you could just sign a ticket and charge your groceries,” Scruggs said. “Everything was done. You know, they trusted everybody.”

Scruggs and her mom have lived in Marlin their whole lives, and she says it’s one of the oldest buildings in town.

“If you look at the different actual patterns of the artwork, you see some of it on the side,” Scruggs said. “It’s still standing, beautiful artworks.”

Fire crews made sure the fire didn’t spread anywhere else.

“Once the volume of fire was so large in this building, we decided our best option was to protect the buildings that were adjacent, these were all attached.”

A few firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released, but no one else was hurt in the fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.