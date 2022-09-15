MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire.

The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.

While attempting to clear the roadway, a round bale caught on fire – causing a chain reaction with the other bales. The railroad tracks also caught on fire.







(Courtesy: Marlin Police Department)

The Marlin Fire Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Union Pacific, City of Marlin Public Works assisted Marlin Police at the scene.

The road was temporarily closed before reopening around 8:15 p.m.