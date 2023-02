REAGAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Icy bridges in Falls County result in a five-vehicle accident overnight.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred on Highway 6 and FM-46. With the bridges icing over, three vehicles hit the guardrail of the bridge, and two more vehicles slid off into the ditch.

No injuries have been reported. The Sheriff’s Office says that if you can avoid driving, please do so because the roads are icy and dangerous.