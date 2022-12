FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Minor injuries have been reported in an 18-wheeler crash in Falls County.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders arrived at Highway 6 on Monday night – near County Road 251 in the Reagan area. The 18-wheeler left the roadway and caused damages to a guardrail.

(Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

The northbound lane was closed while traffic was rerouted.