LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail after an officer-involved shooting in Lott turned into a manhunt.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday to a call of a suspicious vehicle and person in the 200 block of N. 9th Street. After arriving and making contact with the vehicle and driver, the driver refused to comply with the deputies. The driver became aggressive while trying to flee the location, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the driver was apprehended after a lengthy manhunt involving additional agencies – including the Falls County District Attorney’s Investigators, the Marlin Police Department, the Rosebud Police Department, Texas Game Wardens and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers. Additional support was also provided by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as James Dakota Steele, who is in custody at the Falls County Jail for Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle, with additional charges pending.

No injuries have been reported.