FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been arrested and is charged with stalking a Rosebud-Lott teacher.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Saturday by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School in reference to a faculty member who was receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source. The emails also threatened the faculty member’s family.

Although the sender disguised the IP address of the computer the emails were being sent from, analysis of the emails allowed investigators to find a person of interest in the case.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Frank Stephen Salas for Felony Stalking on Monday. Salas was arrested without incident at his home on Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office ran a search warrant on Salas’ home on Tuesday morning and seized potential evidence in this case.

The Sheriff’s Office says it takes all threats against schools, their faculty, and students seriously and will continue to investigate whenever a threat has been identified.