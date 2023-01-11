MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Marlin.

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel says the Police Department and Marlin Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 5:23 p.m. Monday to Live Oak Street at the railroad tracks. Dispatch advised of an accident involving a pedestrian being hit by a train.

When units arrived, a man was found laying on the ground beside the train. The Fire Department started to administer medical treatment. An AMR ambulance arrived to assist the Fire Department approximately five minutes later.

Chief Hommel says the victim was loaded onto the ambulance and transported to a Falls County hospital to be taken by helicopter to Hillcrest hospital in Waco. During this time, the man passed and medical personnel continued to administer life-saving measures.

The man succumbed to his injuries sustained from the accident at approximately 6:55 p.m.