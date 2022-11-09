MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety. FOX 44 will have more information as we learn more about the incident.