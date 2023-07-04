MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has drowned at the Marlin City Lake, according to Marlin Police.

Police were informed at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday that both the caller and the possible drowning victim could not swim.

Falls County Precinct 1 Constable Johnathan Shoemaker told FOX 44 News that when he heard the call, he went to the lake with his scuba gear. He says he found the 60-year-old man from Missouri City in the lake in about 30 seconds.

The man was pulled from the lake and EMS tried to revive him, according to Shoemaker, but it was too late.

Marlin Police say the gentleman was out there fishing with a friend, when he slipped and fell in the water.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.