RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – A man charged with Murder is in the Falls County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing a family member.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting which occurred at a residence on FM-1240 – in the Riesel area, across the county line. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Paramedics and fire department first responders determined the man was dead.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, and later taken into custody. The suspect, identified as James Michael Sieple, was transported to the Falls County Jail. Sieple was booked in on a charge of Murder, with additional charges possibly forthcoming.

The victim has been identified as Lawrence Howard Ostwald, who was a family member living at the residence. Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Prebble Polk ordered an autopsy on Ostwald.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to call (254) 883-1431 and ask to speak with an investigator.