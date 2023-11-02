MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A fire was reported shortly after 1 am in downtown Marlin, consuming a flower shop called the Petal Patch and affecting a nearby hospital. The Marlin Fire Department arrived on scene within 4 minutes to find smoke pouring from the building, near the Falls County Hospital.

“We’re able to knock down a body of fire immediately had resource from our volunteer fire department. Their ladder truck and additional personnel were able to reenter the building in the interior attack,” says Marlin Fire Chief Justin Parker.

At it’s height, approximately 50 firefighters worked to contain the fire, although the proximity of the railroad made it challenging, “to fight this fire with an interrupted water supply, they had concerns early on with the passing trains, The vibrations could cause a structural collapse. They’ve been very vigilant about ensuring the trains come through slow, keep an eye on everything,” says Parker.

Right now, the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire. While no one was injured, the flower shop was holding toys for children this holiday season, “we lost over 20 boxes of toys that were donated to our county children for Toys for Tots…So we’re just looking at if anybody is willing to step up and, you know, donate for our children to toys the child,” says Tracy Dimerson City of Marlin Administrative Assistant.

If you would