MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) — The Marlin Independent School District notified parents and caretakers that they will be closing their schools in response to a surge in absences due to illnesses.

All campuses will be close on Monday, November 14 for deep cleaning and disenfection.

Normal school operations will resume on Tuesday, November 15.

Marlin ISD also stated that all extracurricular activities, games, and practices can continue on Monday, November 14, at the discretion of faculty lead programs.