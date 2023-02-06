MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin Independent School District students will resume classes on Tuesday, as staff is assessing the impact of the recent power outages.

According to the district’s website, the outages are related to the icy weather from last week. There will be no students in school on Monday, February 6 in order to allow teachers and staff time to assess the impact of the outages and to prepare for the return of students on Tuesday, February 7.

Staff are asked to report to the High School Auditorium for an important meeting at 9 a.m.

The district said on Facebook Sunday night that its thoughts are with the families affected by the outages.