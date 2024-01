MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Highway 6 is back open after a vehicle struck a Marlin Volunteer Fire Department truck which was on scene for traffic control.

No injuries have been reported by the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The firefighter who was standing near the truck was able to get out of the way thanks to her quick thinking and actions.

(Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Falls County Sheriff’s Office)

The southbound lanes of Highway 6 in Marlin were closed for about an hour before reopening around 1 p.m. Tuesday.