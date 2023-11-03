MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Tragedy has struck the City of Marlin again, in the form of fire.

Early Friday morning, a fire gutted the Western Motel near the intersection of Ward Street and Texas 6 Business. Marlin Firefighters got there around 4:22 a.m.

21 people were in the motel when the fire started, but they all got out and are safe, according to the Marlin Fire Department. The American Red Cross is helping them find new places to live.

When asked if someone intentionally set the fire, Marlin Fire Chief Justin Parker says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Parker also said investigators will look into any connection with the fire that destroyed a building in Downtown Marlin early Thursday morning.

“Both fires will thoroughly investigated,” Chief Parker told FOX 44 News, “And if there’s any connection we will be sure to inform the public of that. If there’s any danger to public property, public life, public safety, the public will be notified as soon as a need is identified.”

Several fire departments helped douse the flames at the motel, including the Volunteer Fire Departments in Marlin, Lott, and Crosby. The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and J & K Warming Center also helped the victims of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.