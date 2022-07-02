MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Numerous crews responded to a structure fire in Marlin on Friday.

The City of Marlin Fire Department says the fire broke out on Commerce Street. The department says that volunteer firefighters from several agencies played a critical role in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

In addition, several off-duty firefighters from Marlin, Bellmead and Hewitt answered the alarm and remained on-scene into the early morning hours on Saturday.

The Fire Department and City of Marlin took the time on Saturday to thank to the following for assisting in the fire:

Marlin VFD, Reagan VFD, Chilton VFD, Westphalia VFD, Golinda VFD, Lott VFD, Rosebud VFD, Bremond VFD, Calvert VFD, Kosse VFD, Hewitt FD, Bellmead FD, American Medical Response, Falls County Emergency Management, Heart of Texas Council of Governments, Marlin Chamber of Commerce, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Marlin Police Department, Falls Community Hospital, Texas Plumbing & Land Development, McLennan County Fire Corps, City of Marlin Public Works, City of Marlin Water Plants, Marlin downtown business owners, Union Pacific Railroad, Atmos Energy, Oncor Electric Delivery, and countless Marlin and Falls County residents.