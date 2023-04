MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Marlin Fire Department, Reagan, and Marlin volunteers responded to an early morning structure fire, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to Live Oak Street. The Marlin Police Department tells FOX 44 News that the building was empty, and no injuries have been reported.

(Courtesy: Sean Kaufman)

(Courtesy: Sean Kaufman)

(Courtesy: Sean Kaufman)

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.