Golinda, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports an attempt to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone resulted in a crash which sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said it happened about 7:50 a.m. on US Highway 77 – near Falls County Road 427, south of Golinda.

Sgt. Howard said a Lexus ES300 was traveling southbound on Highway 77 and attempted to pass multiple vehicles – striking the side of a Ford pickup going south. Both drivers were taken to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in Waco.

Sgt. Howard reminded drivers, “When passing another vehicle on a two-lane road, ensure you can safely pass. This includes giving yourself room to return to your correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives. When in doubt, do not pass and never pass in a no-passing zone.”