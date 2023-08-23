MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a truck tractor semi-trailer accident in Falls County.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident on Highway 7, east of Marlin, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The semi-trailer veered off of the roadway and crashed into a residence.

(Courtesy: Marlin Volunteer Fire Department)

Marlin VFD says there was significant damage to both the truck and the house. The driver of the truck was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco. No one was home at the time of the accident.