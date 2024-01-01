MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Marlin.

The Marlin Police Department, Marlin Fire Department and AMR were dispatched to the 100 block of Live Oak Street at approximately 6:11 p.m. Saturday. This was in reference to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

Marlin Police Sgt. James Davis tells FOX 44 News that the victim was life flighted to a Baylor Scott & White hospital. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, and is charged with Intoxication Assault.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.