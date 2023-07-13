Westphalia, Tx (FOX 44) – One person has been confirmed dead after being hit by a car in Westphalia on Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that it happened about 5:30 a.m. on State Highway 320, near County Road 3000. DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the preliminary trooper investigation indicated the victim was in the roadway and was struck by a Hyundai passenger car going south on the highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.