SATIN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is ejected from a vehicle in a rollover accident in Falls County, and is expected to be okay.

According to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at County Road 417 and found the rolled vehicle with the ejected driver. This person was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and other first responders started providing medical attention to the person until paramedics arrived. The person was air lifted to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

The Texas Department Of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash and any factors involved.