FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A new scam is making its rounds throughout Falls County.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a man impersonating law enforcement. He is calling county residents saying that they failed to appear in court and owed money, and is requesting for the victims to go to a local service station to send money to the caller. The numbers used by the caller did come back to local law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office says that no law enforcement department will call residents and ask them to send in money in order to avoid jail time. If you recieve any of these calls, you can contact the Falls County Sheriff’s Office at 254-803-2912, or the Marlin Police Department at 254-883-9255.