MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist with catching the cow. Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to get the cow, as it was very aggressive and charging towards citizens and law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cow was finally cornered in H-E-B, and several cowboys on horseback were able to rope the cow without anyone else getting hurt. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation with the assistance of Marlin Police, and have been in contact with all parties involved.

