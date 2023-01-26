Falls County (FOX 44) — Falls County deputies shut down part of Highway 6 Thursday afternoon as they investigated a deadly shooting.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the investigation was south of Reagan.

Deputies learned of a black GMC truck with the driver window shot out, sitting on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of HWY 6 around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body inside the truck.

Deputies are not releasing the man’s name until his family can be notified.

Falls Co, Sheriff’s Office

While the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.