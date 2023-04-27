MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The severe weather caused some issues at the Marlin water plant, which has also led to a boil water notice.

According to the City of Marlin, the power went out at the water plant around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, during the thunderstorm. Power was able to be restored quickly.

However, when the power restored, a ten inch pipe blew. The pipe was able to be replaced, as well.

It was then noticed that the flow meter was “fried.” Electricians repaired this item on Thursday morning, and the water plant has been pumping water to the city.

The City says towers were monitored through the communication system, and all towers showed an adequate supply of water. During recheck, less than an hour later, the Mesquite tower went from 27psi to 3 psi.

All towers have been manually checked, and the City says only the Mesquite tower is out of water. The City says water is being pumped to the towers, and has been throughout Thursday morning.

The water treatment plant supervisor is requesting for electricians to look at the communication system for possible malfunction following the overnight storms.

Due to this outage, a boil water notice has been issued. TCEQ has been notified of the outage, as well.