MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County.

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.

The man was apprehended after a short foot chase, and was found to be in possession of approximately three grams of Methamphetamine and a set of scales. He was booked into the Falls County Jail for Manufacture and/or Delivery of a controlled substance – a second-degree felony.

The man also had outstanding felony warrants from the following agencies:

Midland County – Evading/Motor Vehicle

Robertson County – Evading/ Motor vehicle

Waco PD – Theft under $2,500

McLennan County – Fail to ID Fugitive

Bell County – Theft of Property $100 to $750

The woman was also booked into the Falls County Jail for possession of Methamphetamine 1 to 4 grams – a third-degree felony.