MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, Marlin Sheriffs and Deputies responded to a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim identified as Christopher Yarbro of Robinson was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation now led by the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS).

FOX 44 will have more information as we learn more about the incident.