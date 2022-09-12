OTTO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two separate crashes in Falls County result in two fatalities.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says the first crash happened at approximately 3 am Sunday at County Road 159, near FM-1240. A pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over at a bridge near Big Creek. This resulted in two people being air lifted to the hospital, and one person dead.

The Texas Department Of Public Safety is conducting an investigation into the cause of this crash. Emergency crews who responded included the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Marlin Fire Department, the Mart Fire Department, the Limestone County Fire Department and Falls County Constable Precinct One.

The Sheriff’s Office says the second crash occurred around 5 am Sunday at FM-147 and FM-1240. A vehicle left the roadway, resulting in what appeared to be an ejection that left one person dead. Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers, Marlin VFD and Falls County Constable Precinct One attempted life-saving measures on the person – but were unsuccessful.

The names of the deceased in both crashes are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.