Falls County, Tx (FOX44) – Two people were killed in a Thursday morning crash on a rural Falls County Highway.

The Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that a trooper was dispatched to the scene on Highway 53, northwest of Rosebud, at 6:48 a.m. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved.

Investigating troopers were still on the scene during the 7 o’clock hour, and few details of the crash were immediately available.

Names of the victims had not been released, pending notification of next of kin.