Westphalia, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in Thursday’s fatal auto-pedestrian accident has been identified as 52-year-old Joseph Edward Bredemeyer, of Abilene.

DPS investigators say the crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 320, near County Road 3000.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the preliminary trooper investigation indicated the victim was in the roadway and was struck by a Hyundai passenger car going south on the highway.

Bredemeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.