Falls County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man they tried to arrest Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX 44 News that Fabian Wayne Beckham had a warrant out for his arrest in Clay County for criminal mischief.

Deputies tried to take him into custody around 7:30 p.m. in Golinda, but say he ran south into the woods towards Hwy 77.

He is 5’10” and 205 lbs, wearing dark shorts, but no shirt or shoes. Beckham may still be wearing handcuffs.

Storms in the area caused the search to be scaled back, but a deputy is still in the area. If you see Beckham, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.