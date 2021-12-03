False alarm lockdown at Midway Middle School causes confusion

Midway Middle School briefly went under a lockdown Friday afternoon after a student set off an alarm. The school district says it turned out to be a false alarm.

The district says another student called 9-1-1 after hearing the alarm and claimed to hear a gunshot. The district says that did not happen either.

The school says the second student had heard about a threat made during a basketball game Thursday night when two players were arguing and became concerned when he heard the alarm.

Officers went to the school to check, but Midway ISD told them it was a false alarm. The school says no students will be released until the situation is fully resolved.