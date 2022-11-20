WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Family Abuse Center wants your help to make the holidays bright for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Fleeing an abuser can mean celebrating an important holiday at the shelter. So, the Family Abuse Center likes to do everything possible to make the day feel special and familiar.



Through December 16, the center will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped items from its holiday helpers wish list.



You can shop online with its amazon charity list or drop off donations in person.