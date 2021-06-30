Family Abuse Center looking for community help after challenging year

WACO, Texas: The Family Abuse Center’s matching campaign began Wednesday after their normal annual fundraiser, a Dancing With the Stars event, has now been postponed for the second straight year due to COVID-19.

The shelter has teamed up with the Rapaport Foundation, who will match every dollar up to $25,000 to reach the $50,000 goal.

“This is replacing those funds that will be going towards our general operations which cover utilities, client needs which grants don’t always cover and just general expenses to keep our shelter running and for us to keep seeing clients,” the shelter’s executive director, Whitney Thomas, said.

The money will be especially handy this year after February’s winter storm also damaged the shelter so severely they had to relocate families.

“We had to move all our clients to a different location,” Thomas said. “[We had to] continue to serve them and continue funding those positions to continue to serve them, even though they’re not in our facility, on top of doing all the construction and getting our facilities back up and running.”

The fundraiser’s call to action is “Make a Minute Matter,” to implore people to take a moment and think about what the families in the shelter are going through.

“Stop and take a minute to think of the people who can’t just go and get a cup of coffee, that can’t just go get a job or can’t easily take their kids to school,” Thomas said. “Take a minute to think of the people who aren’t in your situation.”

