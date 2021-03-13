Family Abuse Center seeks donations after winter storm damage

WACO, Texas: The Family Abuse Center in Waco is turning to the community they serve for donations after winter storm Uri caused damage to their shelter.

“When it first happened, we thought maybe it was just a couple areas and we could manage it,” associate director Whitney Thomas said. “And then overnight, the ceiling started falling into a couple rooms.”

Collapsed ceilings and busted pipes left the shelter unlivable and while the staff was trying to work with what they had, they had to transfer families to an emergency shelter where they could be safe.

“We were really hoping we were gonna be able to keep them and just be able to work around it, knowing it was just gonna be a challenge but it just didn’t work out,” Thomas said. “We basically have one whole side of our shelter that we can’t even go into at this point.”

Now, the shelter is turning to the community for help, asking for donations to repair the center so they can keep helping the community in turn.

“We really make a difference in our community and our education about domestic violence across our service area,” Thomas said. “Every little bit helps with providing those services and getting those needs to our clients.”

With the donations pouring in already, they are thankful for the community they are serving.

“We really do appreciate the support,” Thomas said. “We know that Waco and McLennan County and our surrounding area really do have our back on this.”

The Family Abuse Center serves between 600 and 1,000 people from the Waco area annually.

You can donate to their fundraiser here.