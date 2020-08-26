Family Attorney for Sgt. Elder Fernandes Speaks Out After His Death

TEMPLE, Texas – The attorney for family of Sergeant Elder Fernandes expressed outrage after the 23-year-old’s body was found in Temple.

“How are we losing another soldier? It’s despicable,” said Attorney Natalie Khawam, during a press conference in Tampa.

In a statement, Temple Police say they someone called around 5:30 p.m., saying they saw a body along the railroad tracks west of South 4th street.

Fernandes was last seen on August 17, and he was reported missing two days later.

Born in the Republic of Cape Verde, he joined the Army in 2016 and became a nuclear specialist.

During his time there, his family says he was a victim of sexual abusive contact. He was hospitalized for a week and transferred to a new unit.

“Look what happens when you report sexual assault at Fort Hood. You get bullied. You get hazed. You get harassed. You end up dead,” yelled Khawam.

Fort Hood has confirmed Fernandes was working with an investigator before he disappeared.

The news come after multiple Fort Hood soldiers, including Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Wedel, vanished from the base and were found dead.

Temple Police say no forensic confirmation can be made at this time in Fernandes’ death and no foul play is suspected.