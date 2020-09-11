Family Feud coming to FOX44 this Monday

WACO, Texas – Starting this Monday, FOX44 news will no longer air a newscast from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.

We started this newscast in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic in order to give viewers another opportunity to get information about the deadly virus and what is happening in and around Central Texas communities.

We will continue to bring viewers the important news, weather and sports of the day from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at 9:00 p.m. every weekday.

But starting this Monday, you will find Family Feud with Steve Harvey right here at 5:00 p.m.