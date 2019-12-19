Family, Fishin’ & Fun returns to Belton

BELTON, Texas – Belton Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Family, Fishin’ & Fun events on Friday, December 20 and Friday, December 27.

At Family, Fishin’ & Fun, Nolan Creek is stocked with trout by Texas Parks and Wildlife. For a limited time, families can fish for free without a license.

Both of this year’s events will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. During this time, no fishing license is required in the area of the creek between Main Street and the Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

The City of Belton will have bait available while supplies last at a booth at the Landing at Creekside Park, located behind The Gin at Nolan Creek at 219 S. East Street.

Boys and girls 12 and under can enter for a chance to win prizes!