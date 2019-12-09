Family gives back to children’s hospital in son’s honor

TEMPLE, Texas – Beau Pitts’ family were frequent visitors to the McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple while he was being treated for cancer.

Although they live in Livingston, Temple became the family’s second home – as Pitts was a resident at the hospital for 18 months. Upon his death in September 2018, he wanted to give back to those who had helped him.

“For his last wish, he wished to donate toys to the hospital and clinic because he spent so much time here,” says Pitts’ sister Abigail Jechow.

For the second consecutive year, Pitts’ family has brought toys by the busload to McLane come Christmas time. This year, they have donated an estimated 150 toys to children spending their holiday in the hospital.

For the family, doing this hits close to home.

“They did a lot for his birthday and for his Christmas in 2017,” says Pitts’ mother Brenda Benitz. “He was very humbled by that and he wanted to give to other kids.”

The family is working to start a foundation in Pitts’ name that will continue to help children in need. They have even adopted the catch phrase “inning by inning” to show how Pitts handled his fight and compared it to his favorite sport – baseball.

To Pitts’ family, the charity spirit is all part of his legacy.

“As a parent, it’s always something you want to teach your kids, you know, to be kind to people and to give back to others less fortunate and with Beau now we get to do it and honor him,” says Benitz. “It’s definitely a hard month on us but to get to make his legacy shine, make his light shine is really honoring.”

The McLane Children’s Medical Center is still accepting donations for their annual Christmas toy drive.