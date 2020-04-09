Family of Faith Worship Center offering curbside grocery pickup

WACO, Texas – The Family of Faith Worship Center in Waco is changing their services up a bit to meet the growing demand of food distribution in the area.

Volunteers prepared dozens of boxes filled with shelf-stable food items and bags of produce.

The Worship Center says they do this every Thursday for families in need – but now they have had to change they way they distribute by making it a curbside grocery pickup.

To keep staff and volunteers safe, walk-ups are no longer accepted. Folks must also make space in their trunk before arriving, only send one family member to get food and attend only if they are facing a true food insecurity.

“There’s a lot of individuals who are going through rough times right now, a lot of people who have been temporarily laid off, and we’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘I have money to pay my bills, but after that I don’t have any money left to buy groceries.’ And so, as I said, we decided to do this curbside and bless the community with groceries,” says Pastor Ruben Andrade.

Pastor Andrade says monetary donations are always welcome to help them continue this service.

Depending on how much food they have left, they are planning on another curbside pickup the next day. If not, definitely next Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.