Family of three dies in Bryan structure fire

BRYAN, Texas – A house fire in Bryan claimed the lives of a small family.

The Bryan Police Department and the Bryan Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Cabot Circle early Wednesday morning. After entry was made, firefighters found three unresponsive people inside the residence.

All three people were removed from the house, and first responders attempted life-saving measures. After being transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital, all three passed away.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Bobby McMasters, 32-year-old Heather McMasters and eight-year-old John McMasters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bryan Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

Source: Bryan Police Department