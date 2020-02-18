Family Safe After House Catches On Fire, Neighbors React

WACO, Texas. A family of 3 are safe after their house went up in flames over the weekend.

While most were sleeping, one neighbor said she was cooking when she heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the house across the street.

“I said oh my god, my neighbor. The first thing that came to my mind was Miss Jonny,” says Irene Rosales.

Rosales has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and have been friends with her neighbor for decades. When Rosales saw the flames, she quickly ran to lend a hand.

“I grabbed her from her porch. The porch was on fire, she didn’t want to move,” Rosales added.

Waco Fire Department says the blaze began around 3 A.M on Sunday. Witnesses say two people made it out of the home safely. However, Rosales had a gut feeling, the neighbor’s brother, L.D was inside sleeping.

“I was like L.D gotta be in there because that man don’t go nowhere without his van,” she added.

She told firefighters to check the home and they found a man inside.

“I just feel good that I was able to see that van because he would’ve burned in there,” Rosales said.

Waco Fire Department says there was a problem with the water pressure from one of the fire hydrants. The cause of the fire is still unknown.